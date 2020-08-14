St Albans City sponsored by rock band Enter Shikari Published duration 14 August

image copyright St Albans City FC image caption St Albans City are Enter Shikari's home town club

A non-league football club have been sponsored by British rock band Enter Shikari.

St Albans City, who play in the National League South, will wear the band's name on their 2020-21 home kit.

The Hertfordshire club are the hometown team of award-winning band , who have had five Top 10 albums.

Bass player and vocalist Chris Batten said: "Growing up I was passionate about two things... football and music."

He added that the club "leads the way with its community outreach programmes" and the band "couldn't be more proud" to sponsor the team.

Alongside the new sponsor the club also has a new crest which includes a Roman shield and an image of St Albans Abbey.

image caption Chris Batten from Enter Shikari said "sport and music go hand in hand"

Lawrence Levy, chairman and co-owner of St Albans City, said: "We knew that Enter Shikari share our passion for improving the health and lifestyles of young people."

He said the club and band had formed a "partnership... to improve outcomes for young people in the district."

Last season St Albans City finished 19th in National League South, the sixth tier of the English league, in a campaign cut short by the coronavirus pandemic

