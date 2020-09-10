Maisie Newell death: Jurors fail to reach verdict Published duration 2 days ago

image copyright Met Police image caption Maisie Newell died when she was 13 years old in 2014

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter has failed to reach a verdict.

Maisie Newell was four weeks old when she suffered a brain injury while being thrown from her cot in Edgware, London, in August 2000, the Old Bailey heard.

She was left disabled and died aged 13 in June 2014 as a result of the injuries, the prosecution alleged.

Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Hertfordshire, admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

The prosecution said it would announce at the end of next week whether or not it would seek a retrial. Smith has been released on bail.

In 2001, he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on his daughter without intent and was sentenced to three years in prison.