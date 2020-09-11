Coronavirus: Hertsmere district now an 'area of concern' on government watchlist Published duration 1 day ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Oliver Dowden image caption Oliver Dowden MP (right, pictured with council leader Morris Bright) said he would continue to monitor developments in the area "closely"

A Conservative MP has blamed young people attending "inappropriate social gatherings" for making his constituency a coronavirus "area of concern".

Oliver Dowden, MP for Hertsmere in Hertfordshire, said it was "critical" young people abided by social distancing rules.

Hertsmere Borough Council confirmed large teenage house parties were behind a high rise in cases.

The borough has now been put on the government's infections watchlist.

Hertsmere's weekly rate of infection was 63.3 cases per 100,000 of the population, according to figures for the week to 6 September.

The average rate across England was 27 for the same week. The highest figure by council district was Bolton with 160.7 cases.

What is an 'area of concern'?

Public Health England publishes a weekly watchlist of local authorities as part of its surveillance report of coronavirus infections.

It has three categories for local councils:

An area of concern is the lowest level, where local officials take targeted actions to reduce infection numbers

An area of enhanced support is described as being at medium or high risk of intervention and means having a detailed, nationally agreed plan in place with additional government support

An area of intervention is the highest level, where there is a "divergence" between the local measures in place to control the spread of coronavirus and national restrictions across England.

local lockdown could be the next step if area of intervention support fails to stem the infection rate. The first local lockdown was introduced in Leicester at the end of June.

Hertsmere has a population of just under 105,000 and its towns include Borehamwood, Bushey and Radlett.

"The recent rise in cases stems from inappropriate social gatherings amongst younger people," Mr Dowden said.

"The county council and local schools are working together to remind pupils of the need to follow the social distancing rules, as they keep all of us safe."

image copyright Geograph/Jack Hill image caption Hertfordshire County Council said Hertsmere was highlighted as an 'area of concern' in government COVID-19 watch list

Hertfordshire County Council said from 24 August there had been a 93 new cases in Hertsmere, with 39 of those infected being under 20 years old.

Conservative councillor Tim Hutchings, executive member for public health, said he hoped that becoming an area of concern would "bring additional government support, including additional testing for keyworkers, faster access to data, enhanced resources for contact tracing and improved co-ordination with London".

Morris Bright, Conservative leader of the council, said: "Our focus is to work with partners to contain the spread of the virus whilst keeping priority services, including schools, open wherever possible."