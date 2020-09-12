Woman arrested over Bishop's Stortford illegal silent disco Published duration 9 hours ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Hertfordshire Police image caption Police urged people to let them know about any planned, unlicensed events

A woman has been arrested after more than 300 people attended a silent disco in an industrial unit.

The unlicensed music event took place at Twyford Industrial Estate in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, on 30 August.

Police had been made aware a small gathering for a wedding party with social distancing would be held.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of money laundering and breaking licensing rules.

Ch Insp Stuart Orton said: "In the current climate with Covid circulating ever more virulently in the community, and the latest legislative changes regarding the permitted size of gatherings, it is imperative that the public abide by social distancing regulations.

Breaches will be dealt with robustly and to the full extent of the law."

He said police were made aware of a gathering at the unit but were told it would be a small gathering for a wedding party and that social distancing measures would be in place.

A closure order was granted, banning anyone from entering the industrial unit for three months.

Hertfordshire police were seeking to freeze funds believed to have been made from the event, which it said included a specialised sound system and the unlawful sale of alcohol.

The force appealed for people to come forward with information about planned unlicensed events.

Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday - with some exemptions - following a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

It will be enforced through a £100 fine if people fail to comply, doubling on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

At present, the guidance says two households of any size are allowed to meet indoors or outdoors, or up to six people from different households outdoors. Until now the police have had no powers to stop gatherings unless they exceeded 30.