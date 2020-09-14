Coronavirus: Milton Keynes Stantonbury school closes due to virus Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright South Beds News Agency image caption Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes, which has about 1,600 pupils, has closed due a case of coronavirus

A school has been closed and a whole year group asked to self-isolate due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

In a letter to parents , Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes said all of Year Eight had been "in close contact" with the person.

It said those pupils and "a number of teachers" would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The state-funded academy school, which has about 1,600 pupils, said most year groups would return on Tuesday.

All pupils, except Year Eight, were expected to return by Wednesday.

In the letter, the head teacher Alison Ramsay thanked parents for their "understanding at this difficult time".

She advised anyone whose child developed symptoms to keep them at home for at least 10 days from when they first began to show.