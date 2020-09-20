Bedfordshire dog kennels thefts: Woman arrested after animals stolen Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Melissa Cole image caption Two working springer spaniels belonging to the Cole family were among the dogs stolen from the kennel

A woman has been arrested after dogs worth "about £50,000" were stolen from a kennels.

The theft of eight dogs from Wilden in Bedfordshire happened on Sunday 13 September , police said.

Police said there had been a number of attempted dog thefts in the region and owners should "remain vigilant".

The woman, in her 20s and from the Dunstable, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released while inquiries continue.

The dogs taken were a black Labrador, two cocker spaniels and five English springer spaniels.

Det Sgt Rachael Foy, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "We would urge all kennel owners as well as dog owners to ensure their dogs and premises are secure.

"This includes ensuring dogs are micro-chipped, installing CCTV and additional locks where possible, as well as not leaving dogs unattended in public places."

image copyright Jan Ball image caption Eight-year-old orange cocker spaniel Mack was staying at the kennels near Bedford

The kennel owner said the dogs were taken in about 10 minutes after the thieves scaled a 12-foot fence and smashed a fire door.

He said the dogs were worth about £50,000 due to breeding and training costs.

