Leighton Buzzard hit by third earthquake in two weeks Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright Alamy image caption The small town of Leighton Buzzard has experienced three earthquakes within two weeks

An earthquake has been felt in Leighton Buzzard for the third time in two weeks.

People wrote on social media they had felt their houses "jolting and shaking" at about 08:30 BST.

The British Geological Survey confirmed the 3.0-magnitude tremor happened about three miles (5km) north of the Bedfordshire town.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was felt by residents on 8 September, followed by a 2.1 magnitude tremor on 13 September.

