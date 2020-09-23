St Albans Cathedral reveals plans for 'reimagined' firework display Published duration 12 minutes ago Related Topics Bonfire night

image copyright Jackiesjaunts2017photography image caption The usual ticketed event in Verulamium Park in the Hertfordshire cathedral city is not going ahead this year

A cathedral is planning a "reimagined" firework display that about 50,000 people could see without leaving their homes after the usual annual park event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

St Albans Cathedral said the show was designed to be seen from "almost all residential areas" across the city.

Look Up Together would see a number of 10-minute simultaneous displays fired from undisclosed locations.

The cathedral said the 7 November display would be "magnificent".

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the usual ticketed Guy Fawkes event in Verulamium Park cannot go ahead this year.

The fireworks planned for the new event should rise up to 400ft (120m) and, due to the positioning of the firing sites, it is estimated that more than 50,000 residents would be able to see them from their homes.

'Inspired' by NYC

It will also be streamed live on the cathedral's YouTube channel

Paul Dean, chairman of the cathedral's fireworks committee, said: "We were inspired by New York's approach to this year's 4 July celebrations, with Macy's organising aerial displays that could be seen without people needing to leave their homes."

The cost of the event is usually covered by ticket sales so, instead, a crowdfunding appeal aims to raise the £20,000 needed for the fireworks, but organisers were hoping for £30,000, so that local charities could also benefit, as they have in previous years.

If the campaign is successful, any surplus funds raised would go to the Hospice of St Francis, Youth Talk in St Albans and the cathedral's Covid-19 financial recovery plan.

If it does not raise the money, the event will be cancelled and donations returned.