Luton mayor 'honoured' to be first black female in role Published duration 43 minutes ago

image copyright South Beds News Agency image caption Maria Lovell said she was "deeply honoured" to take on the role of mayor of Luton

The mayor of Luton said she was "honoured" to be the first female and person of African descent to carry out the role.

Maria Lovell was sworn in at a ceremony on Tuesday which took place online due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Lovell said she wanted to "bring all communities and faiths together in these challenging times".

"I am deeply honoured to step into this new role as Mayor of Luton, becoming the first black person of African descent and female to do so," the mother-of-three said.

"I aim to continue to bring all communities and faiths together especially in these challenging times to heal, restore and promote our town.

"It is time to re-educate and re-emerge a new history of inclusiveness in our diversity to build on for the future of our town."

Ms Lovell was appointed deputy mayor of Luton in June 2019, but stepped up to the role of mayor following Councillor Malik's resignation.

It was the first time a mayor was formally appointed in a virtual ceremony.

The mayor is Labour councillor for Leagrave is also the chief executive of The Ghana Society UK.