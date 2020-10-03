Man charged with murder after body found in Luton flat
- Published
A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was found in a flat.
Police were called to the property in Bury Park Road, Luton, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday after reports a man had been injured at about midday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers found him.
Steven Arnold, of Butterworth Path, Luton, has been charged and he remains in police custody until a hearing at Luton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
