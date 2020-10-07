Bedfordshire dog thefts: Twelve animals found and arrests made
Twelve dogs have been recovered and three people arrested by police investigating thefts from kennels.
Two men and a woman from St Albans were arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the theft of dogs worth over £50,000 at Wilden in Bedfordshire in September.
Police believe the dogs they found were stolen and are working to return them to their owners.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of other offences.
Det Insp Natalie Fletcher said: "We have seen an increase in dog thefts across the region which we understand is distressing for the community and we are working tirelessly to unravel the criminal networks responsible."
Of the three arrested in connection with the dog thefts, one man, in his 40s, was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
A man and woman, both in their 30s, were also further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
In addition, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of a firearm.
All four have been released on bail, pending further inquiries.
The kennel owner previously said the dogs were taken in about 10 minutes after the thieves scaled a 12-foot fence and smashed a fire door.
He said the dogs were worth about £50,000, which took into account breeding and training costs.
A woman, in her 20s and from the Dunstable area, was arrested last month on suspicion of burglary and released while inquiries continued.
