HS2: Eco activist Swampy charged after tree protest
- Published
Veteran eco warrior Swampy has been charged with trespassing after he and eight other protesters were removed from a tree on the HS2 route.
They had set up camp in a tree house in Jones' Hill Wood, between Wendover and Great Missenden, in Buckinghamshire.
Specially trained climbing officers scaled the tree to remove the group on Thursday.
Charges ranged from aggravated trespassing to breaching bail conditions.
The wood was the inspiration for Roald Dahl's children story Fantastic Mr Fox.
Swampy, 47, charged under the name Dan Hooper, was charged with aggravated trespass, along with four others.
- Alice Crawshawe, 21, of Egerton Road, Manchester
- Veronica Tombolan, 23, of Kings Lane, The Lee, Buckinghamshire
- Anne Kahn, 22, of Kings Lane, The Lee, Buckinghamshire
- Ella Russell, 25, of Kings Lane, The Lee, Buckinghamshire
All five have been released on bail, to appear in High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on 16 November.
Richard Fox, 29, of Fore Street, Yealmpton, Plymouth, was charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty and was bailed to appear at the same court on 16 November.
A 38-year-old man from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, criminal damage and possession of class B drugs and has been released under investigation.
Two others appeared at High Wycombe magistrates' court today accused of breaching bail.
Dana Patel, prosecuting, said that at previous hearing the two men had been bailed not to interfere with the workings on an HS2 site.
Newbury Green Party councillor Steve Masters of West Mills, Newbury was found not to have breached his bail from a previous protest.
He is also charged with aggravated trespass.
William Harewood 30, of Jones Hill Wood, Wendover, was charged with breach of bail.
His lawyer said he had been bailed on the condition of his address being the tree house, where he had been living for three months. He was found not to have breached the conditions.
He is also accused of aggravated trespass, criminal damage, assault, obstructing police and interfere/ misuse something provided to meet statutory health safety or welfare provision.
Both men are back in court on November 20.