Milton Keynes tower blocks 'could be rebuilt' over fire concerns
Two tower blocks could be rebuilt as they do not meet "the standard now expected to prevent the risk of smoke and fire spreading", a council said.
Recent inspections by the fire service at Mellish Court and The Gables in Milton Keynes found "significant" improvement works were needed.
Milton Keynes Council said the work required on the 60-year-old buildings "will not provide value for money".
It said it will "listen to residents' views" on the future of the blocks.
Mellish Court in Bletchley is an 18-storey block consisting of 136 flats while The Gables in Wolverton is 11 storeys with 59 flats.
Last year all balconies at Mellish Court were "locked off" after concrete began falling from them.
The council organised inspections of the two blocks after a "small" fire at The Gables, and in anticipation of expected changes in government building regulations.
It found they did not meet current standards to "prevent the risk of smoke and fire spreading between flats and floors".
Emily Darlington, Labour cabinet member responsible for housing, said the council would "continue to listen to residents' views as we bring forward options for the future of these buildings".
The council said a formal decision on the future of the blocks was expected within four to eight weeks, but "if the plans are to rebuild the blocks, it will not happen immediately".
"If this is the case, both The Gables and Mellish Court will form part of the council's estate renewal and regeneration plans," a spokesman said.
While the future of the buildings is being deliberated, a 24-hour warden service would be implemented by Buckinghamshire Fire Service to "help with the early detection of a fire and initiate the evacuation of the entire premises".
