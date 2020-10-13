BBC News

Bedford stabbing: Victim of 'targeted attack' remains in hospital

Published
image captionThe man in his 20s remains in hospital after being stabbing in Alexandra Road, off Midland Road, on Saturday night

A man remains in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in a "targeted" town centre attack.

The victim, who is in 20s, was found by officers with several stab wounds in Alexandra Road, Bedford, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Police confirmed he remained in hospital and his condition was not life-threatening.

Two men, in their 40s and 20s, and a woman in her 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

  • Opening £14m brewery in lockdown is 'frustrating'
  • 'Hope and sadness' on airship crash anniversary
  • Children's illustrator paints mural for small music venue

Det Insp Emma Langwith, from Bedfordshire Police, said it was a "shocking and targeted attack".

"The use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise," she said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Man stabbed in Bedford in 'targeted' attack

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Knife crime in England and Wales at record high, figures show

    Published
    17 July

  • Bedfordshire gang and knife crime: £800k given to create new police units

    Published
    25 June 2019