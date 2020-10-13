Bedford stabbing: Victim of 'targeted attack' remains in hospital
- Published
A man remains in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in a "targeted" town centre attack.
The victim, who is in 20s, was found by officers with several stab wounds in Alexandra Road, Bedford, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
Police confirmed he remained in hospital and his condition was not life-threatening.
Two men, in their 40s and 20s, and a woman in her 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Det Insp Emma Langwith, from Bedfordshire Police, said it was a "shocking and targeted attack".
"The use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated and we will pursue anyone who thinks otherwise," she said.
