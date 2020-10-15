Milton Keynes murder trial: Lee Sopp 'gave victim little jab' with knife
- Published
A drug dealer told a jury he gave a rival he is accused of murdering a "little jab" with a knife and did not intend to cause really serious harm.
Lee Sopp, 25, stabbed Mohamud Hashi, 22, with a "fearsome" blade in Milton Keynes on 11 December 2019, Luton Crown Court was told.
The defendant said he had wanted to warn off Mr Hashi from dealing drugs in what he regarded as his "area".
Mr Sopp, of Coffee Hall, has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.
Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC previously told the court Mr Sopp shouted "Yo Snoop" before fatally stabbing Mr Hashi in the thigh with the Rider Stacked Bowie knife in the Fishermead area of the town.
He said that "in driving the knife into the body of Mohamud Hashi he at least intended to cause really serious harm, and that is murder".
"Lee Sopp killed him in order to protect his turf," Mr Trimmer added.
Giving evidence, Mr Sopp said he was standing in front of Mr Hashi with his left arm reaching around his shoulder.
Mr Sopp, who held the knife in his right hand, said: "I gave him a little jab to his thigh.
"I went underarm, in and out. I didn't twist the knife - it was a simple in and out."
Mr Sopp said: "I didn't intend the knife to go as deep as it did."
His barrister Tim Clark QC then asked "did you intend him really serious harm?", to which Mr Sopp said he had not.
Mr Sopp has also pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and wounding a woman with intent the next day as part of an attempt to enforce a £20 drug debt.
The jury has heard he has admitted manslaughter, two charges of having an offensive weapon, possessing crack cocaine, possessing heroin and possessing criminal property.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk