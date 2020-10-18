Kensworth: Murder arrests after woman's body found in village
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat in a village.
Emergency services were called to an address in Plewes Close, Kensworth, Bedfordshire, at about 12:30 BST on Friday after an alarm went off.
Firefighters discovered a body on arrival, Bedfordshire Police said.
Police launched an investigation and two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. They are being held in custody.
Det Ch Insp Rob Hall said: "There will be an increased police presence in Kensworth over the coming days, to provide reassurance and to carry out various inquiries.
"Kensworth is a small village and we're keen to speak to anyone who saw anything which seemed out of the ordinary in the area on Friday morning.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation."