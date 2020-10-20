M1 and M25 junction closed in lorry fire
A stretch of the M1 and a sliproad for the M25 have been closed in a lorry fire which has led to 20 miles of traffic queues.
The M1 southbound sliproad at junction 6a, for the M25, has been closed since about 06:00 BST.
Police, fire and highways officers are on the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Queues on the southbound carriageway are reported to be tailing back to junction 11 for Luton.
Hertfordshire Police said a "multi-agency" operation was under way to reopen the route.
Highways England warned that drivers could face queues of an hour, with "normal" traffic conditions not anticipated until about 11:30.
❗Incident Update❗#M1 Sbound J7 #Beechtree towards J6A #LNDNorth #M25JuncWe have taken the decision to close the EXIT slip using signs and signals due to the severity of this HGV fire,Pls comply with signs and signals#DoNotUseClosedLanes@roadpoliceBCH https://t.co/gDx8F1DRuw pic.twitter.com/axa0jum9ck— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 20, 2020
