BBC News

M1 and M25 junction closed in lorry fire

Published
image copyrightBCH Road Policing Unit
image captionThe lorry fire was reported at about 06:00 BST

A stretch of the M1 and a sliproad for the M25 have been closed in a lorry fire which has led to 20 miles of traffic queues.

The M1 southbound sliproad at junction 6a, for the M25, has been closed since about 06:00 BST.

Police, fire and highways officers are on the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Queues on the southbound carriageway are reported to be tailing back to junction 11 for Luton.

Hertfordshire Police said a "multi-agency" operation was under way to reopen the route.

Highways England warned that drivers could face queues of an hour, with "normal" traffic conditions not anticipated until about 11:30.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • M1 lorry fire closes southbound and northbound carriageways

    Published
    1 hour ago