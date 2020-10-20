M1 and M25 junction closed in lorry fire

❗Incident Update❗#M1 Sbound J7 #Beechtree towards J6A #LNDNorth #M25JuncWe have taken the decision to close the EXIT slip using signs and signals due to the severity of this HGV fire,Pls comply with signs and signals#DoNotUseClosedLanes@roadpoliceBCH https://t.co/gDx8F1DRuw pic.twitter.com/axa0jum9ck