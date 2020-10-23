Sneha Chowdhury: Jihadist's sister sentence 'not unduly lenient'
- Published
A suspended sentence given to the sister a jihadist convicted of planning a terror attack in London was not unduly lenient, appeal judges said.
Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, from Luton, was jailed for life in July for a planned attack on tourist hotspots.
In August, his sister Sneha Chowdhury, 26, was given a suspended two-year prison term for failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.
Lady Justice Macur said it was "justified".
Former Uber driver Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was arrested after unwittingly revealing to undercover police officers his plans to target tourist attractions, including Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus.
He also bragged about deceiving an Old Bailey jury which cleared him following a previous terror-related trial.
'Controlling behaviour'
A subsequent trial heard his sister knew he was training with wooden swords, practising knife fighting and rehearsing beheading attacks at the family home in Luton.
When sentencing Sneha Chowdhury in August Judge, Andrew Lees took the "exceptional" step of suspending her prison sentence.
He imposed a 60-day rehabilitation requirement and notification order, after finding she did not "present a risk or danger to the public".
The Attorney General's Office decided to challenge her sentence at the Court of Appeal as being unduly lenient.
But Lady Macur, sitting with Mr Justice Knowles and Mr Justice Picken, said her case was exceptional: "She was subject to controlling behaviour by male members of her family.
"In those circumstances, it is possible, we consider, that this judge's ultimate sentence cannot be deemed to be unduly lenient."
Lady Justice Macur added that the offence was "serious" and that Sneha Chowdhury had a responsibility to reveal her brother's plans "to prevent what was potentially significant harm, including death, to others".