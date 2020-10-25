M40 crash: Eleven injured in collision involving 14 cars
- Published
Eleven people have been injured as up to 14 cars crashed on the M40.
Emergency services were called to the crash between junctions 4 (Handy Cross) and 3 (Loudwater) at about 17.45 GMT.
South Central Ambulance Service said it had been "assessing" 20 casualties at the scene and took 11 injured to hospital.
Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said there was up to five miles of tailbacks after the southbound carriageway of the motorway was closed.