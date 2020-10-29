Portrait Photographer of the Year: 'Wonderfully emotive' image wins award
- Published
A "wonderfully emotive" picture of a woman smoking a cigarette has won a top award for portrait photography.
Paul Wilkinson, from Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, was crowned UK Portrait Photographer of the Year for his image of "Carol".
Mr Wilkinson picked up the title in the 2020 Master Photography Awards.
Speaking about Carol, who visited his studio to celebrate her granddaughter's graduation, he said: "Instantly I knew she was a real character."
Mr Wilkinson's achievement was celebrated at an awards ceremony with a difference.
Hundreds of members attended online, via Zoom, rather than in person, due to Coronavirus restrictions.
In all, Mr Wilkinson's photographs scooped him 18 Merits, and reached the final in four categories.
As well as Portrait Photographer of the Year award, his picture of Carol also won the Classical Portrait category.
The judges said the picture "captures the true personality of this lady in a wonderfully emotive image".
Mr Wilkinson said: "My passion is to consistently create interesting and evocative images that show the subject's characters.
"I am so proud to have achieved the titles this year, and especially thrilled with the portrait of Carol.
"I visualized the shot and just knew how to capture Carol's personality. She was a real pleasure to photograph."
Carol said: "Paul was very professional. He made the session fun and enjoyable, even though I do not like having my photograph taken.
"My family thought the winning photograph was amazing and captured the essence of me.
"I was really pleased to hear that Paul has won the UK Portrait Photographer of the Year. He really deserves it."
