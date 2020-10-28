Kensworth murder investigation: Tributes to 'murdered' Louise Rump
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" mother-of-two whose death at her home sparked a murder investigation.
Firefighters discovered Louise Rump's body at her flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth, Bedfordshire, on 16 October after an alarm went off.
Two men have been charged with the 29-year-old's murder.
A family statement read: "Louise was a much-loved mother to her two beautiful daughters and will be greatly missed by all her friends and family."
Habib Jackson, 31, of Dunstable Road, Toddington, and Christopher Hayward, 31, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis, are due to have a plea hearing at Luton Crown Court on 8 January.
