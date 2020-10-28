BBC News

Kensworth murder investigation: Tributes to 'murdered' Louise Rump

Published
image copyrightBedfordshire Police
image captionLouise Rump's body was discovered by firefighters

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" mother-of-two whose death at her home sparked a murder investigation.

Firefighters discovered Louise Rump's body at her flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth, Bedfordshire, on 16 October after an alarm went off.

Two men have been charged with the 29-year-old's murder.

A family statement read: "Louise was a much-loved mother to her two beautiful daughters and will be greatly missed by all her friends and family."

Habib Jackson, 31, of Dunstable Road, Toddington, and Christopher Hayward, 31, of Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis, are due to have a plea hearing at Luton Crown Court on 8 January.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionMs Rump's body was found at a flat in Plewes Close, Kensworth

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Kensworth: Two men charged with murder after woman's body found

    Published
    19 October