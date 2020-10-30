Aylesbury park murder inquiry: Police question three men after 'large fight'
- Published
Three men were being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a "large fight" in a park.
Police were called to reports two men in their 20s had been assaulted in Lembrook Walk in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Both were taken to hospital where one died. The second man has been discharged.
Thames Valley Police said it believed the men were known to each other.
The force said there were reports of "a large fight" taking place near the Edinburgh Play Fields.
Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Lembrook Walk, Lavric Road or Edinburgh Playing Fields on Wednesday evening and believe that they may have witnessed what happened, to please get in touch with us.
"At this early stage of the investigation, we believe the offenders and victims are known to each other, and there is no suggestion of any wider threat to the local community."
Mr Brown urged people "not to speculate" about what had happened nor share any footage they may have online and to instead contact Thames Valley Police.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk