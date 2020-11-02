Aylesbury park death inquiry: Two men charged with murder
Two people have been charged with murdering a man who died after a "large fight".
Nasim Khan, 23, and Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, both from Aylesbury, Bucks, are accused of killing a man in his 20s, one of two men allegedly assaulted near to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Lembrook Walk in the town on Wednesday.
He died later in hospital.
Mr Khan and Mr Wasim will appear before magistrates in High Wycombe later.
The victim has not yet been formally identified and the results of a post-mortem examination are "pending further medical opinion", police said.
The second victim was injured but has since been released from hospital.
The force said nine men from Buckinghamshire had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Four have been released on police bail and three remain in custody.
