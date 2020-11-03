Aylesbury park death victim: Amir Shafique named by police
- Published
A man who died after a "large fight" near a town park has been named by police.
Thames Valley Police said the family of Amir Shafique, 22, from Aylesbury were being supported by specially-trained officers.
He died following an incident close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Lembrook Walk, on Wednesday.
Two men from the Buckinghamshire town are due in court charged with Mr Shafique's murder.
Nasim Khan, 23, of Radnor End, and Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, of Thrasher Road, appeared before magistrates at High Wycombe on Monday and their case was committed to Reading Crown Court.
The results of a post-mortem examination, conducted on Friday, were "pending further medial opinion", police said.
A second person who was injured has been discharged from hospital.
Seven other men, all from Aylesbury, arrested in connection with the incident, have been released on conditional police bail.
