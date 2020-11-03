Milton Keynes party knife murders trial: Man changes plea
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers who were fatally stabbed at a house party.
Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, died after being knifed by masked attackers at a party in Milton Keynes on 19 October 2019.
Earl Bevans, 23, had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of wounding with intent, but changed his pleas as the trial opened.
Four other defendants deny murder and the trial continues.
Luton Crown Court judge Mr Justice Spencer told the jury that Bevans' change of pleas "proves nothing as far as the other defendants are concerned".
Charlie Chandler, 22, Clayton Barker, 20, both of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, and a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny two counts of murder and two counts of wounding with intent.
Two other people were seriously injured in the attack at the house in Archford Croft in the Emerson Valley area.
The trial is expected to last for seven weeks. Bevans will be sentenced after the trial finishes.