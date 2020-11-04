Bedford crash: Police name men who died after being hit by car
Two pedestrians who died after being hit by a car at the weekend have been named by police.
John Manning, 66, from Bedford and Mark Varney, 65, from Linslade near Leighton Buzzard, died outside The Bedford Sixth Form building at about 12:20 GMT on Saturday.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Bedfordshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
The families of the victims have paid tribute to their loved ones in statements issued via the police force.
Mr Manning's family said the father and grandfather was "a charitable and big-hearted man".
"Thank you to those who attended the scene for your kindness - it has brought a great comfort to our family," they said.
The family of Mr Varney said he was a "kind and loving family man" who was "so excited to meet his first grandchild in a few weeks' time".
They said: "As a family, we are truly devastated to have him ripped from us like this, so suddenly and so tragically."
