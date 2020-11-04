Closure of Hertfordshire centres for disabled adults postponed
- Published
Three respite centres for adults with disabilities that were earmarked for closure are to remain open until February.
Hertfordshire County Council decided earlier this year that centres in Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Bishop's Stortford would shut in September, saving up to £970,000 a year.
The closures have now been postponed due to to the impact of Covid-19.
Campaigners had presented the council with a 1,500-signature petition.
They said the closures would result in users being unable to attend regular daytime activities.
The centres are three of eight across Hertfordshire where adults with physical and learning disabilities can stay overnight.
The council had said demand for the short-break centres had declined and they had been due to close by the end of September, in a move that would reduce the overall number of respite beds from 48, leaving 34 at the remaining five centres.
Respite centres earmarked for closure
- Tewin Road, Hemel Hempstead
- Hixberry Lane, St Albans
- Apton Road, Bishop's Stortford
But at a meeting of the Adult Care and Health Cabinet Panel councillors were told Covid-19 had "brought about significant changes", according to the Local Democracy Report Service.
A report on the centres said during lockdown they "continued to provide essential support to prevent carer breakdown".
It also said September and October had seen "gradual increases in booking and attendance".
The report noted it may be necessary to reduce capacity at the centres to meet government guidance and provide a "Covid-safe" environment for short breaks.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk