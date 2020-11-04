University suspends five students over disturbance
- Published
A university has suspended five students involved in a disturbance where fireworks were thrown.
Police were called to a large gathering at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus in Hatfield at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
The university said the students were suspended "pending ongoing investigations" by police.
A man, 20, was arrested on suspicion of affray and another person injured.
Videos posted on social media show groups of people running and screaming as well as fireworks being thrown.
Hertfordshire Police said a "considerable number" of officers attended, including armed police "as a precaution".
Officers were given authorisation to stop and search people suspected to be carrying knives until 09:00 GMT on Monday, under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
The arrested man, who is from London, was released on bail and must not enter Hatfield.
A planned four-week lockdown is due to start across England on Thursday because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but universities will be allowed to remain open.
The National Education Union has called for schools and colleges to close.