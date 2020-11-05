Hit and run driver jailed for killing Aldenham cyclist
A hit and run driver who killed a cyclist after he had been drinking and taking cocaine has been jailed.
Nicholas Keeler, 45, was cycling home after work on Radlett Road, Aldenham, Hertfordshire, when he was struck at about 00:40 GMT on 11th February 2018.
He was left to die in the road by Stephen Allitt, 44, of Mountfield Road, Finchley, London, a court heard.
Allitt pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at St Albans Crown Court and was jailed for 32 months.
Mr Keeler's mother Monique said: "The thought he was left dying at the side of the road will always haunt me."
Mr Keeler was wearing a high visibility jacket and had his lights on as he cycled along his usual 15-mile (24km) commute home to Kings Langley, the court was told.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said he had completed a late shift at the Just Eat Call Centre in Borehamwood, where he had worked for four years.
Allitt, who was in an Mitsubishi pick-up truck, hit Mr Keeler from behind, causing him to fly onto the bonnet, the court heard.
He later told officers he "thought it was a deer or something", the court was told.
Another driver stopped on hearing the collision and found Mr Keeler face down in the road.
Allitt told police he had drunk three to four bottles of beer, although a drink drive test proved negative.
A blood test showed he had taken cocaine and he was driving above the 50 mph speed limit, the court was told.
Defending, Shelley Griffith said Allitt was "genuinely remorseful".
Judge Michael Simon told him the responsibility for Mr Keeler's death was "yours alone".
Allitt was banned from driving for four years and four months.