Luton man to face trial over violent IS social media posts
A man accused of posting violent films made by the Islamic State group online will not face trial until October.
Ibrahim Anderson, 43, from Luton, has been charged with 10 counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
He also faces one charge of failing to comply with a terrorism notification order by not telling police about an email address he used.
Mr Justice Sweeney said 4 October 2021 was "literally the first available date at this court".
The judge at the Old Bailey said it was outside the custody time limit and would notify Mr Anderson's legal team should an earlier date become available.
It is alleged Mr Anderson used a Facebook account under a fake name to post two IS videos and sent a further eight films to another person using an encrypted messaging application in July this year.
Mr Anderson, who appeared via by video link from HMP Wandsworth, indicated not guilty pleas to all charges at an earlier hearing.