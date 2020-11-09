Milton Keynes car park 'only well used when free' to close
A town centre car park that failed to attract many vehicles - even at 15p an hour - is due to permanently shut.
The 330-space Theatre Multi-Storey car park in Milton Keynes has been closed since lockdown began in March.
A council report said a nearby John Lewis car park proved more popular, even for theatre-goers, adding: "The only time it has ever been well-used has been when it has been free."
"Even a 15p-per-hour tariff did not encourage more users."
The report to Lauren Townsend, Milton Keynes Council's cabinet member for community safety, said the car park, off Marlborough Gate, needs a £100,000 lift replacement, a new £30,000 payment system, and new emergency lighting at £7,000.
The car park was originally built, paid for and operated by the theatre, before ownership was transferred to the council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service,
Before being closed for the first coronavirus lockdown, the car park cost £1.60 for four hours, but fewer than 30 spaces were used at a time.
The report said the theatre are "not interested" in taking it back.
It added that Milton Keynes Theatre had no objections to the closure and "given its unpopularity, it is unlikely the general public will have either".
Ms Townsend is due to make a decision on the car park next week at the Delegated Decisions Committee, which would mean three furloughed workers from contractors Saba would be made redundant, but may be redeployed.
The site is covered by a Homes and Communities Agency covenant which prevents any use other than as a car park, which the report said the agency "may be willing to lift or vary".
