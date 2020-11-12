Denham shisha lounge loses licence after 'disregard for the law'
- Published
A shisha lounge has been stripped of its licence after breaking Covid-19 regulations and having a "complete disregard for the law".
The Soin Lounge, on Oxford Road, in Denham, Buckinghamshire, was told it would no longer be able to keep or sell alcohol by the local council.
Buckinghamshire Council said the licence holder Moyn Uddin had a "cavalier attitude" to the law.
Mr Uddin did not challenge the "overwhelming" evidence against him.
The venue opened in August, having taken over the former Dog and Duck pub.
Neighbours reported allegations of "sexual indecency", "violence", and "intimidation" associated with the venue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There were also reports of breaches of Covid-19 restrictions around social distancing, and staying open after the 10pm curfew.
The Grade II listed property had also undergone unlawful "significant structural changes", invalidating the original permit.
A series of visits by licensing and environmental health officers, as well as Thames Valley Police, confirmed violations of Covid-19 rules, the illegal sale of alcohol, and breaches of smoking legislation.
Buckinghamshire Council said Mr Uddin "demonstrated no remorse or regret for these events and how the quality of life of the local residents had diminished in this relatively short period".
Councillor Fred Wilson from Buckinghamshire Council said: "In light of their complete disregard for the law, numerous illegal actions and the impact their actions have been having on local residents, we have taken robust action and revoked the licence at Soin Lounge."