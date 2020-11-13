Stantonbury International School warned funding could be withdrawn
A trust has been warned it could lose funding to run a school where a pupil was stabbed.
Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes was put into special measures in June after inspectors found pupils were involved in violent behaviour.
The Department for Education (DfE) said the Griffin Schools Trust had been issued a termination warning notice.
The school, which has 1,626 pupils, said "no final decision" had been made.
Ofsted inspectors visited the campus unannounced in January and rated the school inadequate.
Police had been called to the school earlier in the month after a boy "received a small puncture wound to his back".
The education watchdog's report said many pupils "feel intimidated by others' conduct" and "at times, pupils are violent towards each other".
"Leaders have not been effective in managing pupils' behaviour. It is increasingly rowdy and sometimes dangerous," it said.
'Systemic failures'
The school, which has pupils aged between 11 and 19, said it had implemented plans to tackle the issues but inspectors found little has been done to improve the situation.
In a letter to trust chair, Trevor Edinborough, regional schools commissioner, Dame Kate Dethridge said she "remained concerned about the future of the academy".
There had been a failure to "address the systemic failures in leadership, accountability, governance and monitoring" or to demonstrate how trust leadership would be improved.
The DfE said the trust had responded to the warning notice and the regional school commissioner was investigating.
A trust spokesman said: "The trust's understanding from the regional school commissioner was that no final decision to rebroker the school to another sponsor had been confirmed."
Stantonbury's Conservative councillor, Alex Walker, said the school's performance was "simply not good enough" and pupils were being "let down".
The Academies Act 2010 says that any academy's funding agreement may be terminated by the secretary of state where special measures are required to be taken or if it requires significant improvement.
