HS2: Eco activist Swampy to face trial over tree protest
- Published
Veteran eco warrior Swampy will face trial after he and other protesters were removed from a tree on the proposed HS2 route last month.
They had set up camp in a tree house in Jones' Hill Wood, between Wendover and Great Missenden, in Buckinghamshire.
Swampy, 47, charged under the name Dan Hooper, and four other protesters pleaded not guilty to aggravated trespassing at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.
A two-day trial is set for 27 May.
Magistrates' heard specially trained climbing officers were needed to remove the group from the wood, which was the inspiration for Roald Dahl's children story Fantastic Mr Fox.
Mr Hooper, of Cwmdu, near Llandeilo, Wales appeared alongside Alice Crawshawe, 21, of Beech Grove, Fallowfield, Manchester and Anne Kahn, 22, of no fixed address.
A fourth defendant Ella Russell, 26, of Kings Lane, The Lee, Bucks, had the charge put to her in the public gallery.
Defence solicitor Simon Natas entered a not guilty plea on behalf of another defendant Veronica Tombolan, 23, of King Lane, The Lee, Bucks.
All of the defendants were released on bail, with a condition that they do not interfere with the workings of HS2 and do not enter HS2 buildings or sites.
A solicitor also entered a not guilty plea on behalf of another protestor Richard Fox, 29, who is self-isolating. He denies obstructing a constable.
A trial date was set for him on 24 May.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk