Milton Keynes warehouse planning decision 'bona fide'
- Published
A much-delayed review into a planning process that allowed an "oppressive" warehouse to be built has said the decision was "bona fide and proper".
The 18m-high (59ft) warehouse in Blakelands, Milton Keynes, which residents say dwarves their homes, was built in 2018.
A Milton Keynes Council-commissioned review was due out on Monday, but only a preliminary report was published.
Residents said the review contained a "lack of factual evidence".
The 20,522-sq-metre (24,544-sq-yd) warehouse has been described by Blakelands Residents' Association as a "huge, enormous monstrosity".
It was granted planning permission in May 2017.
Following an internal audit in February 2019, the council asked external planning expert, Marc Dorfman, to review the decision.
The latest deadline of 16 November saw the publication of a preliminary report, in which Mr Dorfman said he had "been unable to complete a full report" despite it being more than a year overdue.
Residents living close to the Yeomans Drive warehouse had previously expressed concerns about the planning process, which resulted in conditions being left out requiring a noise barrier and the retention of trees and hedges.
In his report, Mr Dorfman said in terms of the council's development control committee: "I have found the decision bona fide and proper."
The residents' association said it was "deeply frustrated" the report only "briefly answers some questions and avoids others".
In a statement, it said: "There is a clear lack of factual evidence provided to support some of his conclusions.
"It is obvious the preliminary findings have been rushed."
The association added it was "reiterating calls to bring in external auditors".
Leader of the Conservative opposition on the council, Alex Walker, said: "The preliminary findings lack detail, rationale and any evidence."
Peter Marland, Labour leader of the council, said its audit committee would review the report on 1 December.
"The interim report seems very clear that the decision on Blakelands warehouse was legal and that when the planning committee made that judgment they had all the evidence in front of them, it was debated and taken into account when the vote was taken," he said.
Lawyers for developer GUPI 6 said the company "has no substantive comment to make at this stage, save it is pleased to note there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on its part."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk