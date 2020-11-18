Aylesbury park death: Two more arrested after 'large fight'
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man following a "large fight".
Amir Shafique, 22, died after the incident in Lembrook Walk, close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 28 October.
Two 21-year-old men, both from Aylesbury, were arrested on Wednesday, bringing the total number detained in connection with the death to 16.
Four men have been charged with murder.
Nasim Khan, 23, and Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, both from Aylesbury, and Ishmael Shah, 22, and Hamza Mousa, 20, both from Birmingham, will appear at Reading Crown Court next month.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police said the force continued to "thoroughly investigate the circumstances" surrounding Mr Shafique's death.
"This continues to be a complex investigation and I would like to re-assure the local community that we are leaving no stone unturned to ascertain what happened," he said.
Afzaal Hussain, a friend of Mr Shafique, who earlier released a tribute to him, said "his departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never be the same".
