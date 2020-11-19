Aylesbury park death: Two more charged with murder after 'large fight'
- Published
Two more people have been charged with murder over the death of a man following a "large fight".
Amir Shafique, 22, died after the incident in Lembrook Walk, close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 28 October.
Charlie Irwin, 21, and Bradley Shoult, 20, both from Aylesbury, are due at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court later.
A total of 17 people have now been arrested in connection with the death.
Six men have been charged with murder and ten have been bailed while investigations continue.
A 21-year-old man from Aylesbury remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
Nasim Khan, 23, and Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, both from Aylesbury, and Ishmael Shah, 22, and Hamza Mousa, 20, both from Birmingham, will appear on murder charges at Reading Crown Court next month.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police said the force continued to "thoroughly investigate the circumstances" surrounding Mr Shafique's death.
"This continues to be a complex investigation and I would like to reassure the local community that we are leaving no stone unturned to ascertain what happened," he said.
Afzaal Hussain, a friend of Mr Shafique, who earlier released a tribute to him, said "his departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never be the same".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk