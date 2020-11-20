BBC News

Covid: Woburn market returns after Bedfordshire council ban

image copyrightWoburn Traders Association
image captionThe Woburn Market returned on 15 November and the next one will be held on 20 December

A 800-year-old street market has returned "with a bang" having previously been told it could not run because it could not comply with Covid-19 regulations.

The Woburn Traders Association (WTA) said it had "worked with" Central Bedfordshire Council to provide a "safe event".

The council confirmed the monthly market was now "Covid-secure".

It had previously said safety measures were "not sufficient".

image copyrightWoburn Market
image captionOnly essential goods, such as food, were currently allowed to be sold at the market

Woburn was granted a Royal Charter to run markets in 1242 and the current incarnation runs for four hours once a month.

Stefan Botfield, WTA chairman said the October market did not go ahead as the council had "insisted on a one-way system and flow control" with a fixed entrance and exit.

He said: "We worked closely with the council and came together in a constructive manner to look at the stuff we could do instead of the stuff we couldn't do."

The November market "came back with a bang, but due to the current lockdown rules, some non-essential goods were not on sale and we removed a few stalls," he said.

A council spokesman said: "We're pleased the market took place at the weekend, in a Covid-secure manner.

"We're always happy to work with businesses, especially market traders as market towns are such a feature of our area."

image copyrightWoburn Traders Association
image captionThe market (pictured before the coronavirus pandemic) was "very successful" and people felt safer buying goods in the open air, said Stefan Botfield

