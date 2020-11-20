Covid: Woburn market returns after Bedfordshire council ban
- Published
A 800-year-old street market has returned "with a bang" having previously been told it could not run because it could not comply with Covid-19 regulations.
The Woburn Traders Association (WTA) said it had "worked with" Central Bedfordshire Council to provide a "safe event".
The council confirmed the monthly market was now "Covid-secure".
It had previously said safety measures were "not sufficient".
Woburn was granted a Royal Charter to run markets in 1242 and the current incarnation runs for four hours once a month.
Stefan Botfield, WTA chairman said the October market did not go ahead as the council had "insisted on a one-way system and flow control" with a fixed entrance and exit.
He said: "We worked closely with the council and came together in a constructive manner to look at the stuff we could do instead of the stuff we couldn't do."
The November market "came back with a bang, but due to the current lockdown rules, some non-essential goods were not on sale and we removed a few stalls," he said.
A council spokesman said: "We're pleased the market took place at the weekend, in a Covid-secure manner.
"We're always happy to work with businesses, especially market traders as market towns are such a feature of our area."