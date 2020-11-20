Aylesbury park death: Seventh man charged with murder
A seventh man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in what was described as a large fight.
Amir Shafique, 22, died after the fight in Lembrook Walk, close to Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on 28 October.
Bertie Turvey, 21, of Henry Road, Aylesbury, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.
A total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with the death.
Seven men have been charged with murder and 10 have been bailed while investigations continue.
Nasim Khan, 23, Mohammed Humzah Wasim, 19, Charlie Irwin, 21, and Bradley Shoult, 20, all from Aylesbury, and Ishmael Shah, 22, and Hamza Mousa, 20, both from Birmingham, will appear on murder charges at Reading Crown Court next month.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police has said it is a "complex investigation".
Afzaal Hussain, a friend of Mr Shafique, who earlier released a tribute to him, said "his departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never be the same".
