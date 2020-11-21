St Albans Cathedral's 'reimagined' firework display raises £30,000 for charity
A fireworks display that was "reimagined" due to Covid-19 has raised £30,000 for charity.
St Albans Cathedral was unable to host its annual display at Verulamium Park, so instead simultaneously set off fireworks around the city, with residents enjoying them from home.
An appeal raised nearly £50,000, with £20,000 paying for the fireworks and the surplus going to local charities.
The cathedral said it was the event's "biggest charitable give".
The usual ticketed Guy Fawkes event, which has run for nearly 40 years and attracts up to 20,000 people, could not go ahead this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Paul Dean, the fireworks committee's chairman, said: "Last year's event was a wash out, meaning we couldn't give any money to charity, so to be able to donate a record amount in such a challenging year for us all has been truly fabulous."
Fireworks during the 10-minute display on 7 November rose up to 400ft (120m) and, due to the positioning of the firing sites, it was estimated they were seen by more than 50,000 residents. The display was also live streamed on YouTube.
The cost of the event is usually covered by ticket sales so, instead, a crowdfunding appeal was launched.
Nearly £50,000 was raised, with £11,000 going to both the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted and Youth Talk in St Albans, with £8,000 donated to the cathedral's Covid-19 financial recovery plan.
Dean of the cathedral, the Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John, said he wanted to "thank everyone who contributed so generously".
Lucy Hume, from the hospice, said she had been "absolutely blown away" by the residents' "incredible support" as the facility faces the "biggest reduction in income in our 40-year history".
David Barker, Youth Talk chief executive, said the money would "make a huge difference" to its work and help it "continue to offer [its] vital service to young people across the district who need support with their mental health".
