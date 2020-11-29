Covid: Bedfordshire charity providing food parcels 'without a break'
Food parcels are still being handed out to about 150 people by a charity months after the country's first lockdown.
Bedfordshire-based Social Education Voluntary Association (SEVA) Trust UK said it had worked "without a break" since Covid restrictions in March.
Jenny Woods, 73, a Bedford widow who has received parcels, said you should never be "too proud or independent" to ask for help.
The group is supporting families, rough sleepers and international students.
Charan Sekhon, the Sharnbrook-based charity's chairman, said: "We are not an emergency response or food support charity. In light of Covid-19 and serious impacts on our local communities and overseas students, we decided to help our communities.
"We are trying our best to operate as per seva, meaning selfless service in Punjabi and Hindi, principles given by the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, who started the concept of langer, meaning free food for the needy."
He said the charity started in 2016 and is currently helping 50 families or individuals, 45 homeless people, all in Bedford, and international students across the country.
It has also helped more than 1,000 people and students in India since the pandemic started.
Susan, from Bedford who only wanted to be known by her first name, is a single mother with children, aged 11 and 13.
She has received food hampers from the group since the first lockdown.
"When I first used them I felt embarrassed, but after speaking to family and friends, I knew it was OK to ask for help," she said.
"If someone offers you help - take it."
Mrs Woods said she was "very grateful" for all the help she had been given, from food to regular phone calls.
"I think I'm of an age that thinks it's not what you do [asking for help], as there is this feeling of being proud and independent," she said.
"If they are kind enough to help, it would be rude not to accept it."
