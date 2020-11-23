'Oldest London marathon runner' Iva Barr of Bedford dies, aged 93
A 93-year-old woman who at 88 was the oldest competitor in the 2016 London Marathon has died.
Iva Barr, from Bedford, was a member of Bedford Harriers Athletics Club from its early days and ran marathons for "30-odd years".
She took part in the first London Marathon in 1981 and only stopped running a few years ago.
The club said she "encouraged and was an inspiration to many of our older and younger runners" and would be missed.
In 2016, the London event was her 20th marathon and afterwards she confirmed it had been her last.
No 'blaze of glory'
She tackled the first 14 miles before taking an Underground train to Westminster, and walked the final part of the course to the finish at The Mall.
At the time she said she would "never forget" her final attempt at the famous event, despite not quite completing the route.
"I rather wanted to go out in a blaze of glory," she said.
"That didn't happen, but I still had a great day."
Ms Barr was not the oldest person to have ever taken part in a London Marathon.
Fauja Singh, from Ilford, east London, ran in the event in 2012 at the age of 101 and was believed to be the world's oldest marathon runner when he completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2011.
The oldest woman to ever take part in the London Marathon was Jenny Wood-Allen who was 90 when she ran in 2002.
