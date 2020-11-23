Stoke Mandeville land row: Pensioners dispute boundary
An older couple say they will have to be "carried off" a strip of disputed land that they have looked after for years.
The residents said Abbey Homes was attempting to move on to the land between the bottom of their gardens and a 117-home development.
The land sits behind homes in Irvine Drive in Stoke Mandeville in Buckinghamshire.
Abbey New Homes said it wanted to secure the land for safety reasons.
The row is centred on the question of where the legal boundary is between the rear of five houses in Irvine Drive and a field off Lower Road.
It has been ongoing for 18 months.
Resident Michael Brisley, 87, said: "We came here to live out the rest of our lives in peace and tranquillity, and have been confronted with this situation.
"If necessary they will have to carry us off that land before we give way."
He and wife Agnes, 90, said they had tended to the land for years, but fear it could be taken from them any day.
Although they did not claim to own the land themselves, they insisted Abbey Homes did not either.
In a statement, the developer said: "We have investigated the matter extensively and we are wholly satisfied, following confirmation from our legal representatives, that the land in question is owned by Abbey New Homes."
