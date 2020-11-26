Covid-19 tiers: Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire in tier two
- Published
All of Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire will be in tier two when England's lockdown ends on 2 December.
Luton will remain in tier two, where it was placed in the previous version of the tier system prior to the second lockdown.
All other areas were in tier one.
Tier two restrictions include being unable to socialise with other households indoors and the rule of six will apply outside.
There are exceptions for childcare and support bubbles.
Only people in tier one can meet people they do not live with indoors.
Those in tier three will not be able to mix with other households indoors, or in private and pub gardens and people are also advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.
Prior to the second lockdown, Luton Borough Council placed the town in tier two after a "worrying" number of admissions to hospital and a rise in deaths.
Lucy Hubber, interim head of public health for Luton, said "deprivation, and multi-generational households with lots of people living in them" were factors in Luton's high case rate.
She said: "I worry all the time - rates in Luton are higher then we ever want them to be."
Luton is one of the areas which has received the new rapid "lateral flow" tests, for mass testing.
Ms Hubber said: "I'm hoping the new rapid test will help people understand if they've got Covid-19 and protect people they live with or work with."
The rate in Luton was just below 300 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 21 November - the highest in the Eastern region.
Luton has seen a fall in cases week-on-week, but now has the 61st highest rate in England.
All other districts in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have fallen week-on-week.
Dr Chris Smith, virologist at Cambridge University, said the "rationale was sound" for the regional tier approach, with case rates differing across England.
But he said: "The problem is we have a small country with a mobile population and the viruses don't follow maps, they don't have boundaries and borders.
"So it's very difficult to make this work in practice."
Related Topics
- East Hertfordshire District Council
- North Hertfordshire District Council
- Bedford Borough Council
- Aylesbury Vale District Council
- Coronavirus lockdown measures
- Buckinghamshire County Council
- Coronavirus pandemic
- Milton Keynes Council
- Hertfordshire County Council
- Luton Borough Council
- Central Bedfordshire Council