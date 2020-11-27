Classic Vauxhall models move from Luton home to Ellesmere Port
A collection of classic Vauxhall vehicles made in Luton over the past 115 years is to be moved out of the town while a new home is built for it.
Forty-one vehicles from Vauxhall's heritage collection will temporarily move from Griffin House, Luton, to its Ellesmere Port factory in Cheshire.
It says the plan is a "welcome short-term solution" while a permanent and "public-facing" home is constructed.
The company said it did not yet know when the vehicles would return.
Originally based in the south London suburb from which it takes its name, Vauxhall became a car manufacturer in 1903 and moved to Luton in 1905.
It became the town's largest employer and the birthplace of household names such as the Cavalier and Bedford van.
Its vintage vehicles have been based at the firm's heritage centre for the past 30 years. An 8,000 sq m (86,111 sq ft) building has been set aside for them at Ellesmere Port, the current manufacturing site for the Astra, for the move in December.
Plant director Mark Noble said he would be "proud to be the collection's temporary custodian".
Some of the 60-strong collection of vehicles are often out on loan and the move means "a temporary halt to the collection's working status". About 20 vehicles will still be on display to the public, the firm said.
About 13 are currently at Luton's Stockwood Discovery Centre, as part of the Vauxhall - Made in Luton exhibition, including a 7/9hp, the first model to be produced at the Kimpton Road factory in 1905.
Manor Park Classics will display six cars at their Runcorn headquarters, including a 1904 6hp Light Car that has entered almost every London to Brighton Veteran Car Run since 1927.
Simon Hucknall, from Vauxhall, said "We are currently developing plans for a new, purpose-built base for the collection, which will allow it to be public-facing, while also bringing back its working status.
"We hope to be able to share more details about a new Vauxhall Heritage Centre early next year."
