Roy Curtis found in Milton Keynes flat 'months after death'
The body of a man who may have been dead for several months was discovered by a bailiff who was going to evict him, an inquest heard.
Roy Curtis was found hanged in his Milton Keynes flat on 21 August 2019 after he had fallen into rent arrears.
He was was last seen at his GP surgery in November 2018, weeks after he was discharged by mental health services.
Milton Keynes Coroner's Court heard he was "distressed" by the prospect of his benefits being stopped.
Mr Curtis, also known as Ayman Habayeb, was found a month after his 28th birthday and the coroner's officer said he was "very shy and did not like to go out".
He had been diagnosed with personality disorder and Asperger's in 2012, although he disputed the latter diagnosis.
On 13 September 2018, Mr Curtis was admitted to The Campbell Centre, a mental health unit in Milton Keynes, after a friend who had received a suicide letter from him contacted police.
Dr David Marchovsky, who worked at the centre, said Mr Curtis was "quite angry" about his benefits being stopped and that was why he wanted to end his life.
Staff at the centre worked with Mr Curtis to get his benefits reinstated and in October he was discharged to the care of its home treatment team.
On 18 October he was discharged in to the care of his GP surgery and he contacted the surgery to ask for a letter to say he could not attend a "fit to work" assessment due to his anxiety and he was seen by a surgery staff member on 15 November.
He was then not seen by any health professional or his housing provider until his body was discovered.
The coroner's officer said neighbours had noticed a build up of mail but had not seen Mr Curtis for "some time".
Community mental health nurse Celestina Onah, who worked with the home treatment team, said "he felt working was too much pressure for him and he wanted a letter to exempt him".
During the inquest Mr Curtis's father said the GP surgery "could have saved this man's life".
Dr Romi Babatunde, from the Grove Surgery in Netherfield, said the practice would hold a review and in hindsight it "probably" could have managed Mr Curtis's needs better.
Jane Taylor, from the Central and North West London NHS Trust, which runs The Campbell Centre and home treatment team, said she did not believe staff could have done anything differently.
The inquest continues.