Bedfordshire fairy garden vandalised for second time
By Alex Pope
BBC News Online
- Published
A community that rallied round and raised £800 to repair a vandalised fairy garden has been left "gutted" after it was damaged again last week.
The trail at Bromham Mill, near Bedford, was smashed in August, but with the help of a local police officer funds were raised to restore it.
After the latest attack PC Sam Sparkes said "we will not be beaten".
So far £750 has been collected to pay for CCTV cameras on the site which they hope will be a deterrent.
The trail, on land owned by Bedford Borough Council, is looked after by Bromham Parish Council and the Bromham Conservation Volunteers.
Julie Betts, parish clerk, said: "It is really disappointing. Whoever did it kicked the fairy doors off the trees and threw things about.
"We are just gutted, it is looked after by the community's grandparents. If the people who did this knew this, I do not think they would smash it up."
She said after the first amount of money was raised, the funds were spent on repairs, building new attractions such as The Knights of Bromham, new resin doors, planting and creating a fairy bridge.
Because of the latest damage she said "we don't know what to do for the best - to put it [the bridge] out, or leave it for the time being".
"The community has really rallied to improve what was there, it just shows how everyone appreciates what we have," she said.
She said they were now working out where the best place to install the cameras was.
PC Sparkes said: "Every time they damage, we will come back stronger.
"We hope the CCTV will act as a deterrent and stop them in their tracks, or they would be prosecuted."
