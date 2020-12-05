The White Swan in St Albans reopens as Christmas shop after lockdown
A 250-year-old pub has reopened as a Christmas shop following England's second lockdown.
The manager of The White Swan in St Albans, Andrew McGuinness, said Covid-19 regulations meaning drink could only served with a "substantial meal" had forced a rethink.
He said expanding its food offer would have been "financially disastrous".
"With Christmas literally just around the corner, we have transformed into a shop," he said.
The pub in Upper Dagnall Street relies on alcohol sales for 95% of its turnover, Mr McGuinness said, but saw business go from "100 to zero in a day" when the first lockdown was announced in March and it offered a takeaway drinks service, along with some food.
Under the latest tier two restrictions, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers eating a "substantial meal" who must leave when they have finished eating.
But the cost of hiring more staff and a lack of storage space has stopped the pub expanding its food offering, he said.
"Financially it would be disastrous and affect the future of the business," Mr McGuinness said. "So we've had to put our thinking caps on and do something a bit different."
In what he describes as "a bit like a Santa's grotto without Santa", the pub will still offer takeaway food and drink but customers can also buy hampers, gifts, toys and jewellery.
"Not a single person has said it's not the right thing to do," he said.
"This year, Christmas will be just about survival and keeping going to next year when hopefully things will improve.
"But I don't see things returning to where they used to be for a long time so we'll have to keep adapting to the rules and thinking of new things to do."
