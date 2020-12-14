Group B Strep: Baby's death in Milton Keynes prompts screening call
A coroner has raised concerns over the lack of screening for the bacterial infection Group B Strep following the death of a newborn baby.
Reggie-Jay Payne was about eight weeks old when he died in December 2019 at Milton Keynes University Hospital.
Coroner Tom Osborne said it appeared the infection was never discussed with Reggie-Jay's mother during pregnancy.
The hospital's trust said it would "certainly participate" in a national screening programme.
Group B Strep is common in pregnant women but not routinely tested for.
It rarely causes problems but there is a small risk it can spread to babies and make them ill.
Reggie-Jay was found unresponsive in his cot on 16 December 2019 and was taken to hospital where he died from late onset Group B Strep infection.
Reggie-Jay's mother, Hannah Rose, said she believes routine screening should be available and is campaigning to raise awareness of the infection.
She said: "The last year has been a blur - grieving for our son has not been easy.
"Our family is torn apart, it's wondering who Reggie would have been. We will always remember our son regardless of what happened.
"It was so short, the time with him, but it was the best eight weeks ever with him."
In a prevention of future deaths report, written to the hospital, senior coroner for Milton Keynes Mr Osborne said: "It appears that Group B Strep was never discussed with [Reggie-Jay's mother] at any time during her pregnancy.
"She was certainly not made aware of the dangers of this infection to her new baby."
He said that at least 60 countries had "a national policy for a form of microbiological screening and antibiotics use" and urged the hospital's trust to consider the introduction of a screening programme.
Screening could detect women carrying Group B Strep and allow antibiotics to be given, though it would not detect late onset infection.
Mr Osborne sent a copy of his report to the charity Group B Strep Support Group, and its chief executive, Jane Plumb MBE, said her "heart goes out to [Reggie-Jay's family] on their terrible loss".
"It is incredibly disappointing that, despite being the most common cause of life-threatening infection in newborn babies, Reggie-Jay's family were never been told about Group B Strep," she said.
Prof Joe Harrison, chief executive of Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said it would review processes to ensure all women received guidance around the infection.
Dr James Bursell, consultant paediatrician at the trust, said: "I would like to say how sorry I am to the Payne family on the death of their son and the grief and loss they are enduring."
He added that all NHS screening programmes were commissioned and operated nationally, but the trust would "certainly participate" if a programme was introduced.
Public Health England, which runs the National Screening Committee, has been contacted for comment.