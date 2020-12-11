Missing goalkeeper Kamil Biecke: Police search Luton property
"Extensive searches" have taken place at a property as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a former professional goalkeeper.
Kamil Biecke played for Polish side Baltyk Gdynia until 2013 and moved to the UK three years later.
He was last seen on Maple Road, at the junction with Shaftesbury Road, Luton, in the early hours of 8 December 2018.
Bedfordshire Police said it had carried out further inquiries in Shaftesbury Road this week.
Mr Biecke was reported missing by his estranged wife in Poland six days after he was last seen, following concerns she could not reach him. He was 34 at the time.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit upgraded his disappearance to a murder investigation last year.
Det Ch Insp Rob Hall said: "We have been carrying out sophisticated and extensive searches at a property in Luton, as we continue to establish what happened to Kamil.
"We are continuing to issue a further appeal for any information at all which could lead us to him.
"We believe the answers lay within our local community and we would urge anyone to come forward if they have any information."
Police said anyone with any information should report it as soon as possible and any reports would be "treated with the utmost confidence".
Officers carried out further inquiries this week, but would not divulge the location of the searched property.
Police previously said they were concerned his gambling associations may have led to him being killed and believed he had been involved in "drug-related activity".
An appeal last year urged people who knew him from Luton-based casinos or betting shops to come forward.
He also had links to Cambridgeshire, Milton Keynes and Scotland.
